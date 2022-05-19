Images of J Balvin’s Upcoming Air Jordan 2 Collaboration Surface on Instagram

J Balvin at the Coca-Cola Flow Fest in Mexico City on Nov. 23, 2019.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Update: May 19, 2022 at 10:15 a.m. ET

Late last year, J Balvin teased his upcoming Air Jordan 2 collaboration on social media. Now, more detailed images of what is expected to be his collaboration are circulating on Instagram.

User @zsneakerheadz on Instagram shared images of the sneaker with the caption, “FIRST LOOK at the 2022 #JBalvin x Jordan 2 SP 👀👀 Thoughts on these?! — Featuring built-in LED lighting.” The look is executed in a sky blue hue and features uppers with cloud detailing at the heels, clouds on the lining, the artist’s smiley face logo on the heels, white midsoles and blue outsoles. The final two images in the photoset feature illuminated LED light details.

Although images of the sneaker were revealed, reported release info was not shared.

What We Originally Reported on Dec. 23, 2021

J Balvin continues to keep Air Jordan fans on their toes by sharing a new teaser of his upcoming sneaker collab.

The Colombian singer-songwriter shared the latest teaser of an unreleased Air Jordan collab on Instagram yesterday. Although a full look at the sneaker hasn’t been shared by both parties involved, the model in question is the Air Jordan 2.

“AIR BALVIN. Nuevos JORDAN en camino PAL MUNDO directamente desde Medellín SALTA A LA LUZ !! JUMP LIGHT,” J Balvin wrote for the caption of his latest Instagram post.

Prior to yesterday’s teaser, J Balvin shared a lateral shot of the shoe last month that showcased the silhouette featuring a new padded design on both the overlay panels on the sides as well as on the ankle collar as compared to its basketball counterpart. The collab also features LED lights via the “Wings” logo on the tongue and on the shoe’s outsole. The initial teaser also revealed the style in several sizes and possibly hinting that it will be available in full-family sizing.

Prior to collaborating on the Air Jordan 2, J Balvin released his Air Jordan 1 High “Colores Y Vibras” collab in Dec. 2020, which featured a multicolored aesthetic and design elements pulled from his last two albums of the same name.

Although J Balvin shared a new teaser of his Air Jordan 2 collab, release details for the sneaker project haven’t been confirmed by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, the Air Jordan 11 Adapt “Dark Powder Blue” will be released on Dec. 28 at 10 a.m. ET via SNKRS for $500.