Irina Shayk Shines in Vibrant Neons & Metallics for Adidas x Ivy Park’s Ivytopia Collection

Irina Shayk posed for an Adidas x Ivy Park collaborative spread posted to Ivy Park’s Instagram account today in honor of a new release. Sporting just some of the inventive pieces from the line, Shayk was seen wearing two very different looks, one in a neon yellow and the other a reflective silver.

Laying out on her back, the former Victoria’s Secret model was dressed in a neon green halter-style sports bra and matching undergarments that sat high on the campaign star’s hips. Shayk was further styled in a dramatic bright floral kimono and sleek black biker shades. The Russian starlet’s brown locks were slicked back for a sporty look that further elevated the ensemble. Shayk finished things off with coordinating neon pointed pumps with stiletto style heels.

The second snapshot saw Shayk clad in a reflective sports bra paired with a burnished set of track pants that sat on the model’s frame more like capri pants. The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover model amped up her outfit with a chrome bucket hat fitted with a chunky chin-strap chain and white rectangular sunglasses with geometric red lenses.

Complete with high white socks, Shayk laced up Adidas’ new Ultraboost sneakers with neon yellow accents made of a breathable cream-colored mesh, synthetic uppers and cushy white rubber soles. The shoes come in “Off-White,” “Silver Metallic,” and “Cloud White,” each design featuring Adidas’ classic Three Stripes in a sparkling silver that take the sneakers to the next level.

Adidas x Ivy Park is available for purchase on Friday Oct. 7 at 3 a.m. ET on the Adidas website. The extensive collection includes everything from floral sweatshirts, colorful athletic sneakers, and metallic silver shorts in an inclusive range of sizes for everyone.

