Images of the Maison Château Rouge x Air Jordan 2 Collab Have Surfaced

The new Jordan Brand store in the Dubai Mall.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand has tapped Maison Château Rouge for its next sneaker collab.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the Maison Château Rouge x Air Jordan 2, a new iteration of Michael Jordan’s second signature basketball shoe that’s designed by the Paris-based clothing store.

The shoe features a color scheme that’s similar to the silhouette’s iconic “Chicago” colorway from 1987, with a predominantly sail-based leather upper and is paired with a special graphic covering the overlay panel on the sides and tongue. The shoe also dons bold red and yellow trims throughout the midfoot while grey and red accents appear on the heel counter. The collab’s standout design is the special footbed, showing a caricature of Jordan along with the text “United Youth International” underneath. Completing the look for the shoe is a yellow-speckled midsole and a rubber outsole.

Prior to the Maison Château Rouge x Air Jordan 2 surfacing on social media, the two entities partnered in Nov. 2019 to deliver a collaborative Air Jordan 1 Mid as part of Jordan Brand’s “Fearless” collection.

In addition, other frequent Jordan Brand collaborators are expected to release their own Air Jordan 2 collabs including A M Maniére, Union LA, and J Balvin.

Although images of the shoe surfaced on social media, Jordan Brand and Maison Château Rouge have not yet announced the release of their Air Jordan 2 collab.

In related Air Jordan news, the classic “Playoffs” Air Jordan 12 is releasing in full-family sizing on March 11 via the SNKRS app and at select Jordan Brand retailers.