‘Home Alone’ and Adidas Once Again Collaborate on the Forum for Christmas

Adidas Originals has tapped the iconic Christmas movie franchise “Home Alone” for another sneaker collaboration.

After delivering their inaugural Forum collab in Dec. 2021, the German sportswear giant has announced that their latest “Home Alone 2” x Adidas Forum Low will hit retail next week.

According to Adidas, this “Home Alone 2” Adidas Forum collab draws inspiration from an iconic scene in the film where the protagonist Kevin McCallister meets the “pigeon lady” at the foot of Gapstow Bridge in Central Park.

The ‘Home Alone 2’ x Adidas Forum Low collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

The shoe features a gray-based leather upper and is coupled with dark gray suede overlay panels as a nod to pigeons in New York City. The collab also features co-branded tongue tags, interchangeable lace jewels and special hang tags. Included with the sneakers are three pairs of laces, with one pair featuring a green band mimicking the pigeons in Central Park. The sneaker’s ankle strap recalls one of the film’s most remembered lines that read “As long as we have our turtle dove, we’ll be friends forever.” Completing the look of the collab is a sail midsole and a black outsole.

The “Home Alone 2” Adidas Forum Low sneaker collab will be released on Dec. 3 via the Confirmed app and at selected Adidas flagship stores and stockists. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved in the project.

