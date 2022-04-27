Images of the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto Collab Have Emerged

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Nike has partnered with Sanrio and the Japanese company’s beloved cartoon character Hello Kitty for its latest sneaker collab.

Product images have hit the net this week of the forthcoming Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collab, a new collaborative style of the popular running-turned-lifestyle shoe that’s reportedly hitting shelves this season.

The shoe dons a blue-based mesh upper with Hello Kitty graphics featured throughout the material. Adding a touch of contrast is the white lacing cage on both the lateral and medial sides, Hello Kitty’s signature bow on the tongue, and an additional Hello Kitty graphic on the heel. Rounding out the look is a special illustrative footbed, a white midsole and a black rubber outsole. The shoe will be accompanied by a special box that features co-branded details throughout.

The lateral side of the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“With a sleek design that’s more comfortable than your favorite t-shirt, the Nike Air Presto is made to feel good and look fast. Its stretchy sleeve creates a cozy, sock-like fit while the super-soft foam adds spring to your step. Put them on and you’ll never want to take them off,” Nike wrote for the product description of the silhouette.

According to sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz on Instagram, the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collab will be released in May. At the time of publication, release details for the collab have not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

The medial side of the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Hello Kitty x Nike Air Presto collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike