Havaianas and Market Reunite to Launch Transformative 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers

Havaianas has teamed up for a second collaboration with Market — though it’s not what you’d expect. Following the duo’s hit thermal flip-flop collaboration in September, the duo has reunited to launch a 2-in-1 shoe that merges comfort and ease.
Havaianas‘ signature flip flops gain a playfully comfortable finish with the pair’s $120 Puffer Flip Flop shoes. The matte black style features a rounded yellow and black rubber base. The style includes a side base zipper, which a quilted puffer upper zips into to create a padded winter slipper. Completing the pair is Havaianas x Market’s co-branded logo, appearing on its straps, footbed, and upper labels. The pair notably aims to make thong sandals a year-round shoe option — poking fun at the concept of them solely being a summer shoe.
“We are the first collaborator with Havaianas not just to make a traditional sandal but to revolutionize the way we think about wearing Havaianas’ products in a 360 way,” said Market founder Mike Cherman in a statement. “Building a fully modular system into a sandal enables Havaianas to continue on this road of designing and developing new uppers for their already iconic line of sandals, giving wearers a more dynamic experience with the product and showing people around the world that these are not just made for the beach but just as equally to equip the wearer with the tools to hit the streets.”
To celebrate the shoe’s launch, Havaianas and Market will be hosting a limited edition of Market’s flea market-style initiative — Market by Market — where the duo’s collaboration can be bought prior to its official release, as well as select local designers’ products. The pair will also release visuals and social media content across their respective channels for the occasion.
Shoppers can discover the Puffer Flip Flops when they launch on Market’s website on Oct. 17 and Havaianas’ website on Oct. 20, as well as select retail stores worldwide.
Havaianas is a longtime brand collaborator, having launched past shoes and collections with Victoria’s Secret, Christopher Kane’s More Joy, Daily Paper and Rotate Birger Christensen. Market shares a similarly collaborative spirit, having launched capsule collections and products with Converse, Puma, Cole Haan, and Lacoste over the years.