Havaianas and Market Reunite to Launch Transformative 2-in-1 Flip-Flop Slippers

“We are the first collaborator with Havaianas not just to make a traditional sandal but to revolutionize the way we think about wearing Havaianas’ products in a 360 way,” said Market founder Mike Cherman in a statement. “Building a fully modular system into a sandal enables Havaianas to continue on this road of designing and developing new uppers for their already iconic line of sandals, giving wearers a more dynamic experience with the product and showing people around the world that these are not just made for the beach but just as equally to equip the wearer with the tools to hit the streets.”

Havaianas by Market’s Puffer Flip Flops. CREDIT: Courtesy of Havaianas

To celebrate the shoe’s launch, Havaianas and Market will be hosting a limited edition of Market’s flea market-style initiative — Market by Market — where the duo’s collaboration can be bought prior to its official release, as well as select local designers’ products. The pair will also release visuals and social media content across their respective channels for the occasion.