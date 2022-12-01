Greats Collabs With Hasbro to Create Two Monopoly-Inspired Shoes

The creative endeavor pays homage to the board game that ruled many childhoods, re-imagining both the Royale and The Foster styles in a nostalgic bright yellow with the iconography from the strategy game. Both the slip-on and low-top shoes come equipped with utilities-inspired black graphics and silver adornments that mimic the look of the pieces from Monopoly.

Greats x Monopoly The Foster slides. CREDIT: Greats

The Foster is a unisex shoe made of premium yellow leather and recycled nylon uppers with black embroidered utility icons. The shoes are made with a recycled nylon mesh lining and have an ultra comfy-cushy but sturdy feel and appearance for durable indoor and outdoor wear. The soles are made from rubber with a non-slip tread that ensures safety with every step.

Greats x Monopoly Royale low top sneakers. CREDIT: Greats

The Royale is a low-top style in that iconic striking yellow featuring similar graphics and a special keychain. The sneaker is also made of leather with recycled rubber outsoles and sleek matching yellow cotton lace-up detailing.

Both The Foster and Royale styles are available for purchase with their accessories online on the Greats website in a variety of inclusive sizes.

