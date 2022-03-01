A Pair of Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70s Are Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Golf Wang and Converse have a new sneaker collab coming soon.

The footwear brand announced on its launch calendar that it has tapped Tyler, the Creator’s fashion label to deliver a pair of Chuck 70 styles arriving before week’s end.

The collaborative Chuck 70 Lows will feature a snakeskin-inspired print on the leather upper that’s dressed in either a tonal pink or blue color scheme. Additional details include contrasting sail shoelaces, co-branded footbeds, a translucent midsole with a matching outsole.

The medial side of the Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 Low “Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

“The first-ever Chuck 70 low top from Tyler, The Creator takes an unexpected approach to the iconic silhouette, channeling his love for exotic prints and luxe fashion, Converse wrote for the product description of its Chuck 70 Low collab.

According to Converse, this is the first time that Tyler, the Creator and Golf Wang reimagined the low-top version of the classic Chuck 70 as the collaborators have previously released a handful of One Star styles in addition to releasing a new silhouette called the Gianno.

Tyler, the Creator’s Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 Low styles will be released this Friday at Converse.com at 10 a.m. ET, Golfwang.com and at select Convers stockists. Each pair will come with a $120 price tag.

The lateral side of the Golf Wang x Converse Chuck 70 Low “Snake.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse