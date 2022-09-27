The Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 Gets a New White Colorway

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler, the Creator and Converse have come together once again, and just like their recent drop, the collaborative partners are dropping a new iteration of their Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 shoe.

After making its retail debut in June, the musician’s new Converse silhouette just released in a new white-based colorway today. The sneaker features a premium leather construction on the upper and is paired with special Golf Le Fleur branding on the tongue tag and on the keychain attached on the shoelaces. The shoe also features a plush CX sockliner for additional comfort by the ankle collar while a sail midsole and a pink rubber outsole complete the look.

The lateral side of the Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

“After years of collaborative drops and explorations, the creative visionary has crafted an entirely new shape inspired by the OG sneaker that started it all. Distorted lines and a minimalist, all-white leather design continue a trend of finding unexpected possibilities in classic Converse style,” Converse wrote for the product description of the shoe.

Tyler, the Creator announced its partnership with Converse in 2017 and since then, the duo has released numerous sneaker projects together including multiple iterations of the popular One Star sneaker.

The Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 in white is available now at Converse.com for a retail price of $110. At the time of publication, the shoe is available in sizes ranging from a men’s size 3 and up to a men’s 13.