Tyler, the Creator’s Next Converse GLF 2.0 Style Drops Tomorrow

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Tyler, the Creator and Converse have a new sneaker collab dropping soon.

After releasing their GLF 2.0 sneaker in a clean white colorway in September, the top-charting rapper’s Golf Le Fleur brand and the footwear brand have announced that their collaborative model is hitting retail in a new colorway before week’s end.

The latest Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 release will don a “Verdant Green/Seaport” makeup featuring a green canvas-based upper and combined with blue suede overlay panels, sock liner, and shoelaces. The sneaker is equipped with a special Golf Le Fleur-branded tongue tag along with co-branded details printed on the footbed. The simple execution continues with a contrasting white midsole and a vibrant pink rubber outsole.

The lateral side of the Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

Tyler, the Creator and Converse debuted their Golf Le Fleur GLF 2.0 sneaker in June, with the launch of the “Oil Green/Bison” and “Curry/Copper Tan” makeups. Additionally, the duo joined forces in April to release custom Chuck 70 sneakers for 24 hours as part of the customizable Converse By You program.

“In 2017, we launched the original GLF design with Tyler, The Creator: a distinct suede sneaker featuring the signature flower motif and vibrant colors of Golf Le Fleur. After years of collaborative drops and explorations, the creative visionary has crafted an entirely new shape inspired by the OG sneaker that started it all,” Converse wrote for the product description of the Golf Le Fleur GLF 2.0 shoe.

The Golf Le Fleur x Converse GLF 2.0 “Verdant Green/Seaport” colorway will be released tomorrow at Converse.com at 10 a.m. ET. The shoe will retail for $110.