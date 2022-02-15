G-Dragon’s Nike Kwondo 1 Collab Is Making Its Debut Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

A new sneaker collab between G-Dragon and Nike is releasing soon.

After delivering a black Air Force 1 Low “Para-noise” collab in 2019 and then a white-based colorway in 2020 both under his Peaceminusone fashion brand, the K-pop star and his label have teamed up with the sportswear giant once again, but this time to deliver their new Kwondo 1 shoe.

According to Nike, the silhouette itself also features a mix of various models from that G-Dragon pulled from Nike’s DNA design archives. The look starts off with a premium leather upper that’s inspired by the classic Pegasus 83 running shoe and combined with an elongated tongue similar to the ones seen on ’90s soccer cleats. Rounding out the design is a chunky tooling that’s inspired the Janoski. Keeping the same mashup formula of the design, the shoe gets its name by mashing up the iconic mantra “Just Do It” with “Kwon” pulled from the traditional Korean martial art form Tae-Kwon-do.

The lateral side of the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

“Ready for the street. Ready for the red carpet. Ready for the dance floor. From the mind of G-Dragon, the Kwondo1 is here to unlock new potential in our favorite spaces. How? By tapping into our freedom to flow with boundless creativity, boldness, and self-expression,” Nike wrote for the product description of the shoe.

G-Dragon’s Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1 will be released on Feb. 25 via SNKRS at 10 a.m. for a retail price of $180.

The medial side of the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

A top-down view of the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The heel’s view of the Peaceminusone x Nike Kwondo 1. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike