Images of the FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High Collab Have Emerged

The acclaimed Nike SB Dunk High is getting a collaborative makeover.

Sneaker leak social media accounts @zSneakerheadz and @Yankeekicks on Instagram shared images of a new Nike SB Dunk High colorway yesterday that’s designed in partnership with FroSkate.

The shoe features a white-based leather upper with the text “No Hate” debossed on the quarter panels. The shoe’s standout detail is the multicolored quarter panels along with the text “All Love No Hate” on the right tongue tag while FroSkate branding appears on the right shoe. Completing the look is a white midsole and a translucent outsole with special graphics underneath the rubber.

In addition to the forthcoming FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High that’s expected to hit shelves soon, Polaroid also dropped its colorful SB Dunk Low collab yesterday.

Established in 2019, FroSkate is a Chicago-based skate group with its members comprised of women, Black, Indigenous and people of color, as well as queer people. According to its website, “froSkate exists to provide inclusive experiences, resources and equity for the BIPOC, non-traditional skateboarding community.” Thus far, the skate group has hosted over 70 events and has donated over 100 skate supplies.

Although an early look at the FroSkate x Nike SB Dunk High collab was shared by both @zSneakerheadz and @Yankeekicks on Instagram yesterday, the release info for the collab has not yet been shared by either of the parties involved but the shoe is scheduled to hit shelves in 2022.

