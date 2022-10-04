Fila Releases Tupac Shakur Collection With Grant Hill 2 Sneakers & Clothing Inspired By the Rapper’s Style

In partnership with the Shakur Estate, Fila has launched a special-edition collection of apparel, accessories and footwear to honor one of the most iconic musical artists in history — Tupac Shakur. This marks the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for the Shakur Estate with Fila.

The exclusive Fila x 2PAC collaboration includes original re-creations of iconic items from Fila’s archives and is inspired by pieces worn by the rap legend. The line ranges from tracksuits, logo-laden T-shirts, camouflage jackets, shorts, and vests, as well as paisley accents symbolic of his bandanas.

The Fila x 2PAC collection also includes two Grant Hill 2 low styles. The Fila Grant Hill 2 were famously worn by Tupac in the album artwork for “All Eyez on Me,” and were a staple in his daily wardrobe. Among the personal items on display at the “Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free” museum experience earlier this year were Tupac’s Grant Hill 2 sneakers.

In addition to the Grant Hill 2 Low x 2PAC ‘96 Reissue in the original red, white and navy colorway, the line also includes a special Grant Hill 2 Low x 2PAC in a brown and white colorway, with design touches such as paisley accents on the sock liners and Tupac’s signature on the quarter. On the shoe’s tongue, there is a velcro patch that reveals a “Tupac cross,” while the heel strap is adorned with a gothic Tupac. Both footwear styles are packaged in custom shoe boxes featuring Tupac imagery and the bandana print.

Tupac Shakur was a cultural icon with an enduring impact that transcends music. Style was a part of his story and his legacy has left a lasting mark. In an era defined by streetwear, Shakur was a trendsetter, and his influence on the aesthetic of ’90s hip-hop and beyond has stood the test of time.

The Fila x 2PAC collection will be available on Fila.com beginning on Oct. 4.

