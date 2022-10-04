×
Fila Releases Tupac Shakur Collection With Grant Hill 2 Sneakers & Clothing Inspired By the Rapper’s Style

By Ashley Rushford
Tupac Shakur Live In Concert
Fila Explore
Fila Explore
Fila Explore
Fila Explore
In partnership with the Shakur Estate, Fila has launched a special-edition collection of apparel, accessories and footwear to honor one of the most iconic musical artists in history — Tupac Shakur. This marks the first-ever exclusive footwear collaboration for the Shakur Estate with Fila.

The exclusive Fila x 2PAC collaboration includes original re-creations of iconic items from Fila’s archives and is inspired by pieces worn by the rap legend. The line ranges from tracksuits, logo-laden T-shirts, camouflage jackets, shorts, and vests, as well as paisley accents symbolic of his bandanas.

The Fila x 2PAC collection also includes two Grant Hill 2 low styles. The Fila Grant Hill 2 were famously worn by Tupac in the album artwork for “All Eyez on Me,” and were a staple in his daily wardrobe. Among the personal items on display at the “Tupac Shakur: Wake Me When I’m Free” museum experience earlier this year were Tupac’s Grant Hill 2 sneakers.

In addition to the Grant Hill 2 Low x 2PAC ‘96 Reissue in the original red, white and navy colorway, the line also includes a special Grant Hill 2 Low x 2PAC in a brown and white colorway, with design touches such as paisley accents on the sock liners and Tupac’s signature on the quarter. On the shoe’s tongue, there is a velcro patch that reveals a “Tupac cross,” while the heel strap is adorned with a gothic Tupac. Both footwear styles are packaged in custom shoe boxes featuring Tupac imagery and the bandana print.

Tupac Shakur was a cultural icon with an enduring impact that transcends music. Style was a part of his story and his legacy has left a lasting mark. In an era defined by streetwear, Shakur was a trendsetter, and his influence on the aesthetic of ’90s hip-hop and beyond has stood the test of time.

The Fila x 2PAC collection will be available on Fila.com beginning on Oct. 4.

PHOTOS: Explore more iconic FILA footwear styles in the gallery. 

