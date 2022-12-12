Louie Lopez Gets His Own Converse Skate Shoe

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Louie Lopez has joined forces with skatewear label Fucking Awesome (FA) to deliver a new iteration of his signature Converse shoe.

After joining forces with Tyler, the Creator to deliver a new “Verdant Green/Seaport” iteration of his GLF 2.0 shoe last week, the footwear brand just dropped the latest iteration of the American skateboarder’s Converse Louie Lopez Mid sneaker that’s designed in collaboration with FA. The release is part of Converse’s “Holiday Heat” series of drops, with the project paying homage to Lopez’s LA roots and casual confidence.

The FA x Converse Louie Lopez Mid sports a premium teal suede mid-cut upper that’s contrasted by metallic silver logos on the sides and black shoelaces. The outline of FA’s signature logo is stamped on the tongue while Lopez’s name is printed on the heel tab. Completing the look of the collab is a solid black outsole.

The FA x Converse Louie Lopez Mid. CREDIT: Courtesy of Converse

“Since putting skateboarding on notice as a teen, the sky’s been the limit for Louie Lopez. Natural pop, lofty ambitions, and pure determination have made Louie a modern icon and the Louie Lopez Mid x FA brings style and easy full-circle. Taking a minimalist approach to his signature silhouette, the Louie Lopez Mid gets an FA makeover with a velvet upper and dialed-up metallic star and chevron branding,” Converse wrote for the product description of the collab.

The FA x Converse Louie Lopez Mid collab is available now at Converse.com. The shoe comes with a $80 price tag.