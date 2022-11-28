Bowling Inspires End. Clothing and Bape’s New Collab

The lateral side of the End. Clothing x Bape Sta "Bowling" collab.

A Bathing Ape (Bape) has tapped End. Clothing for a new sneaker and apparel collection.

The legendary Japanese streetwear brand and the UK-based retailer announced they have joined forces for the first time with their inaugural “Bowling” capsule hitting retail before week’s end.

As the name of the collection suggests, the pieces from the inaugural Bape x End. Clothing collab draws inspiration from the sport bowling. The End. Clothing x Bape Sta collab features a split maroon and pine green color scheme that appears to be inspired by traditional bowling shoes, with the first hue covering the lateral portions of the upper and the latter color appearing on the medial side. The midfoot dons a sail hue including a special “End.” lace locks at the forefoot and Bape branding on the tongue as well as heel tab.

In addition to the sneaker, the End. Clothing x Bape “Bowling” collab will include matching t-shirts, a bowling shirt, a varsity jacket, and a bowling ball.

“In a vast collaborative history, END. marks a milestone moment, teaming up with cult-followed A Bathing Ape – the streetwear powerhouse – on a collection, inspired by all things Bowling,” End. Clothing wrote for the product description of the project.

The End. Clothing x Bape Sta “Bowling” collab will be released on Saturday at Endclothing.com and at End Clothing stores for a retail price of $265.

