Emma Roberts Debuts DSW’s Crown Vintage Fall Collection of Boots, Loafers & Clogs

DSW has unveiled a new collection and brand muse for its owned brand, Crown Vintage — actress, producer, and entrepreneur Emma Roberts. Roberts is a dreamer, an explorer, and a creative, traits emblematic of the Crown Vintage Brand.

“I gravitated to Crown Vintage brand because it embraces and encourages individuality,” says Roberts. “I live in the shoes, everything from loafers to boots. They’re so comfy and chic and I love a place where I can get one of everything.”

Defined by creativity, curiosity, and adventure, Crown Vintage offers unique shoes and accessories made for the full family. Vintage-inspired at its core and free-spirited in its soul, Crown Vintage brings together genuine materials, natural textures, and boho details to create a footwear collection that invites you to live by your own rules.

Emma Roberts stars in DSW’s Crown Vintage Fall Collection. CREDIT: DSW

The collection features a selection of loafers, boots, and accessories in the most sought-after trends of the season and beyond. Roberts will lend her own personal expertise by collaborating with the brand on the design and curation of future product assortments for the spring, summer and fall 2023 seasons.

The creative campaign featuring Roberts was shot in August in Los Angeles and is a collection of inspiring images and videos of Roberts bringing the brand to life through her positive energy, coveted personal style, and fun, carefree attitude.

Emma Roberts stars in DSW’s Crown Vintage Fall Collection. CREDIT: DSW

The Crown Vintage & Emma Roberts campaign launches nationwide on Oct. 3 on DSW.com and in all 500 store locations. Styles worn and chosen by Emma are all under $150 and range in price from $35 to $129.

