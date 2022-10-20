Eastside Golf Remixes Two Popular Air Jordans For Next Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jordan Brand has joined forces with Eastside Golf for a new sneaker project. This time, bringing the golf flair to two popular Air Jordan silhouettes.

After delivering their inaugural Air Jordan 4 Golf collab in August 2021, Michael Jordan’s namesake brand announced via the Nike SNKRS release calendar that the new Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low and Jordan 12 will hit shelves in mid-November.

According to Jordan Brand, Eastside Golf applies a modern aesthetic to the classic Jordan 1 model with its tonal navy color scheme on the leather upper. The shoe also features co-branding on the tongue, mismatched footbeds, and Eastside Golf’s signature logos on the heel. Rounding out the design is a sail midsole and a semi-translucent outsole.

The lateral side of the Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike

The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 dons a premium sail leather upper and to give the shoe a golf-inspired aesthetic, a “mud-splatter” effect appears on the heel counter that also serves as “a reminder that you can overcome adversity, no matter where a bad shot lands you.” Adding to the look are gold accents by the ankle collar and on the midfoot. Completing the look is a clay-covered mudguard and midsole, with grass-inspired outsole pods below.

The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 12 collabs will be released via SNKRS on Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. ET. The first shoe will retail for $130 and the latte pair will come with a $200 price tag.

The Eastside Golf x Air Jordan 12 collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nike