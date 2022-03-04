A Pair of Eames x Reebok Club C Colorways Are Releasing Soon

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Reebok and the Eames Office have collaborated yet again, and just like their inaugural sneaker drop, the latest pairing will include two new iterations of the Club C.

After delivering their first drop with the two-shoe “Monotone Pack” in October, the sportswear company announced that the second footwear release from the Eames Office is dropping before month’s end with the release of the “Dot Pattern” and “Composition” colorways.

The first pair sports a brown-based color scheme predominantly on the jacquard upper and is decorated with an iconic dot pattern created by Ray Eames in 1947. Adding to the design is a co-branded tongue tag along with a foam sock liner and an extra set of shoelaces for personalization.

The Eames x Reebok Club C “Dot Pattern.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The latter style features a premium suede upper that’s covered with graphics that are inspired by Eames’ “Composition” painting from 1939. Similar to the aforementioned shoe, co-branding appears on the tongue tag while a terry cloth sock liner is included for comfort.

“These heritage court-inspired shoes from Reebok represent the first, landmark collaboration with the Eames Office. The rebellious spirit and optimism of the Club C 85 complement Eames’ design vision,” Reebok wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Eames Office x Reebok Club C “Dot Pattern” and “Composition” makeups will be released on March 18 at Reebok.com and at select Reebok retailers. Each pair will come with a $120 price tag.

The Eames x Reebok Club C “Dot Pattern.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Eames x Reebok Club C “Composition.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok

The Eames x Reebok Club C “Composition.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Reebok