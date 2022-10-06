Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Smashes Workout Style with New Under Armour Project Rock ‘Black Adam’ Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is already making headlines for his latest role as the titular character of DC’s “Black Adam” — which is also heralding a range of collaborations before its Oct. 19 release. This notably includes a new “Project Rock” Under Armour collection the wrestler is modeling himself.

Inspired by Johnson’s own “Black Adam” training, the new Project Rock line taps into Black Adam’s signature yellow and black color palette across a range of athleisure for men, women and kids, including sleeveless and long-sleeved hoodies, tank tops, joggers, graphic T-shirts, sports bras, leggings, zip-up fleeces and shorts.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson models the “Black Adam” collection for Project Rock. CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Consumer Products

Each piece primarily features “Black Adam”-related graphics, whether matte yellow or metallic gold outlined thunderbolts, or a variety of lettering — “The Black Adam,” “Black Adam Training” or “Anti Hero.” The sleeveless hoodie, which Johnson models himself in its accompanying imagery, notably includes back lettering proclaiming, “The Hierarchy of Power in the DC Universe Has Changed.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson models the “Black Adam” collection for Project Rock. CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Consumer Products

“Black Adam deserved more than a portrayal,” said Johnson in a statement. “He deserved a transformation. Every training session, every rep, every drop of sweat was my commitment to disrupt the very notion about this character and myself.”

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson models the “Black Adam” collection for Project Rock. CREDIT: Courtesy of Warner Bros. Consumer Products

The line also features a unisex sneaker, which the “Jumanji” actor tested himself for the line: the Project Rock 5 Black Adam training shoe, a $160 style with stretchy black mesh uppers, comfortably accented with cushioned soles and knit collars. Completing the lace-up style are deep yellow TPU molded foot straps and Under Armour’s own rubber TriBase ridged soles, giving the pair added traction and stability — whether you’re in or out of the gym.

Under Armour’s Project Rock’s 5 Black Adam training shoes. CREDIT: Courtesy of Under Armour

The collection, which retails for $35-$160, is now available at Under Armour and Dicks Sporting Goods’ websites.

The upcoming film is also prompting fashion, jewelry and accessory collaborations with a range of brands and retailers, including Warner Bros.’ own DC Shop, Loungefly, RockLove, Hot Topic, Target and Walmart’s Mad Engine line.

