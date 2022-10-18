Drew Barrymore’s Flower Beauty Launches E.T. Eyeshadow Palette to Celebrate 40 years of ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial’

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Drew Barrymore’s beauty brand, Flower Beauty, is releasing an exclusive “E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial” eyeshadow palette. The limited edition makeup arrives just in time to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the film, which was released in 1982 and transformed Barrymore into a child superstar.

To announce the new product, Barrymore shared a video to her Instagram account that sees her testing out the new eight-pan eyeshadow palette. Sat in the makeup chair, wearing sweats and a black and white tee, the talk show host got glam while showing off her newest beauty creation.

Produced with the stars and galaxy up above where E.T. resides in mind, the palette, shaped like a DVD case, features a whole slew of out-of-this-world metallics in colors. From pearlescent denim to a duo chrome green, the collection of pigments is truly a unique one. Each sparkling shade takes the wearer back to the early ’80s to relieve the magic of the film and the cast of lovable iconic characters.

This isn’t the first time Barrymore has paid homage to one of her movies through makeup. From the ever-popular “Charlie’s Angles” franchise to “Never Been Kissed,” Barrymore has found inspiration in all of her theatrical endeavors to create inventive makeup down to the packaging.

The palette, alongside Barrymore’s other beauty products, retails at $18.00 and is now available online at ulta.com. The makeup will become available for purchase in the beauty section of CVS stores in the following weeks.

