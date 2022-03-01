Drake’s OVO and Suicoke Team Up on a Spring Footwear Collection

The looks from the OVO x Suicoke Volume 2 collection.

There’s a line of footwear arriving soon that Drake fans are sure to enjoy.

October’s Very Own (OVO), the rap megastar’s fashion label, has teamed up with cult Japanese footwear brand Suicoke for a limited spring ’22 range. The collection features reimagined iterations of two of the brand’s beloved silhouettes: the Pepper Low and the Bower Boots.

One of two colorways of the OVO x Suicoke Bower Boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Suicoke

Dubbed the Volume 2 collection, the OVO x Suicoke Pepper Lows will release in two colorways, “Night Black” and “Safety Orange.” The looks are executed with 100% nylon ripstop uppers, as well as both 3M Thinsulate and eVent lining, EVA antibacterial footbeds and bungee drawcords at the heel. The uppers sit atop treaded rubber midsoles and outsoles. The OVO owl branding appears on the lateral sides of the shoes.

As for the OVO x Suicoke Bower Boots, the two have teamed up for “Woodland Owl Camo” and “Night Black” colorways. This style also features 100% nylon ripstop uppers, 3M Thinsulate and eVent lining, EVA antibacterial footbeds, bungee drawcords at the heel and treaded rubber midsoles and outsoles.

The OVO x Suicoke Volume 2 collection will arrive in-store and online via Octobersveryown.com on March 4. Pricing of the footwear has not yet been confirmed.

The “Safety Orange” colorway of the OVO x Suicoke Pepper Lows. CREDIT: Courtesy of Suicoke

OVO x Suicoke Pepper Low “Night Black.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Suicoke

OVO x Suicoke Bower Boot “Woodland Owl Camo.” CREDIT: Courtesy of Suicoke