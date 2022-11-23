Dr. Martens x The Met Museum Collaborate on Shoes Featuring ’36 Views of Mount Fuji’ Artwork

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens is taking artistic collaborations to new levels, thanks to the Metropolitan Museum of Art. The renowned British brand has teamed up with the historic New York City-based museum on a three-piece capsule collection, celebrating the iconic “36 Views of Mount Fuji” works of artist Katsushika Hokusai. Naturally, the a Dr. Martens collaboration wouldn’t be compete without its staple 1460 combat boots. For the Met collaboration, the round-toed lace-up style is given a makeover with a cream and blue print of Hokusai’s famed “The Great Wave” print, one of the most renowned Japanese artworks in the world. This coated leather style includes a grained texture to mimic a painters’ canvas, complete with gold eyelets and tipped laces. The pair’s signature ridged yellowed rubber outsoles, stitching and heel loops finish the set.

Dr. Martens x The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 1460 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The second Martens shoe in the capsule is the 1461, a round-toed lace-up derby style with the same outsoles, stitching and heel loops as its boot predecessor. Within the collaboration, this low-top pair features a pale green, pink and cream print of “Fuji from Gotenyama at Shinagawa on the Tokaido,” a Hokusai print showcasing a picnic beneath cherry blossom trees at Gotenyama.

Dr. Martens x The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s 1461 shoe. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Rounding out the line is a squared leather backpack, including matte black straps and handles with gold hardware. Similarly to the aforementioned 1460 boots, the bag is printed with “The Great Wave” in hues of cream and blue for an artistically graphic finish. All three styles can be purchased once the Dr. Martens x Metropolitan Museum of Art line launches on the brand’s website on Nov. 26.

Dr. Martens x The Metropolitan Museum of Art’s first collaboration. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens