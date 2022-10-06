London Calling: Dr. Martens Joins The Clash for A Second Punk Rock-Packed Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens is returning to its punk rock roots, thanks to The Clash. The British footwear brand and legendary rock band have teamed up for a second limited-edition collaboration, which has launched today. The Dr. Martens x The Clash line features a range of sharp boots with a distinctly rebellious edge, available in full adult sizing. The $140-$290 collection, available now on Dr. Martens’ website, features Clash revamps of the footwear brand’s two staple styles. The first is its 1460 boot, the classic lace-up style with rounded toes and stacked yellowed rubber soles. The Clash collaboration finds one $290 model in smooth black leather, embossed with a Clash logo. The second $180 style features a glossy Arcadia leather with an underlying olive green tone, giving it a slick grunge finish.

Dr. Martens x The Clash’s fall 2022 1460 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens x The Clash’s fall 2022 1460 boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

In a similar vein, Martens’ 1461 lace-up Oxfords received a punk rock treatment as well. Like the aforementioned boots, these lace-ups feature two edgy makeovers; the first $250 style, like the boots, includes matte leather uppers and a Clash logo. The second $140 pair, like its boot siblings, features high-shine Arcadia leather; however, this set features deep cherry red undertones, as opposed to green.

Each shoe is complete with dog tags based on those worn by the rock band, as well as seven sets of laces in hues of black, white, orange, yellow, olive green, neon and pastel pink, inspired by their most iconic albums over the decades.

Dr. Martens x The Clash’s fall 2022 1461 oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens x The Clash’s fall 2022 1461 oxfords. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

The Clash’s videographer, Don Letts, has also been tapped for a musical component for the project. The DJ, director and musician has created a retrospective playlist of the band’s music for the occasion, titled “The Story of The Clash 100 Tracks.” The wide-spanning playlist can be found on Spotify, as well as Dr. Martens’ own social media platforms.

Dr. Martens’ second Clash collaboration is the brand’s latest project in 2022. This year, the label has already launched collaborations with Engineered Garments. Additionally, it’s also launched a boot resale program with Depop — and, through larger concert presences, become known as the go-to brand for stars including Olivia Rodrigo, Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne.