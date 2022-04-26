Dr. Martens x Pleasures Revamp ‘Jorge’ Mules With Chic ’90s Twists

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens’ latest collaboration is taking grunge one step further, thanks to Pleasures.

The pair have joined forces to launch a new ’90s-inspired take on the British brand’s Jorge mules. As seen in imagery on Instagram and its website, the style features its signature rounded toes, buckled top band and slingback straps. Fitting into the brand’s staples, the pair also includes ridged rubber soles with vibrant top-stitching. The Pleasures version featured black leather uppers, as well as elegant white embroidery spelling “Pleasures” in swirling font on each pair’s uppers.

The style is currently unreleased, though a page for its launch is currently live on Dr. Martens’ website.

Though pricing is currently unavailable for the as-yet-unreleased men’s style, a pair is reselling for $228 on Lyst.

Dr. Martens x Pleasures is the latest collaboration for the brand, which has tapped numerous labels to co-create versions of its edgy footwear over the last several years. Recent collaborators have included A-Cold-Wall, Futura, X-Girl and more.

The Dr. Martens x Pleasures Jorge Mule. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dr. Martens

Clogs are also on the rise in the footwear world, bringing a relaxed sensibility to most menswear ensembles. Styles often include rounded closed toes with open or slingback counters, allowing for secure wear — plus ease to be slipped on and off. For versatile wear, most styles also include flat or low-heels soles, neutral-hued leather uppers and minimal accents or embellishments. Aside from Dr. Martens, new styles have also been released by Toga Virilis, Valentino, Marni and more brands in recent weeks.

