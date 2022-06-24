Dr. Martens Gives Betty Boop a Grunge-Chic Makeover in New Capsule Collection

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Martens has a new collaboration out, this time with the ever-iconic Betty Boop.

Dr. Martens x Betty Boop collab. CREDIT: Via Dr. Martens

Betty Boop fans rejoice: the brand has given the classic cartoon character a grungy makeover. The collection is available on Drmartens.com.

Dr. Martens x Betty Boop collab. CREDIT: Via Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens x Betty Boop collab. CREDIT: Via Dr. Martens

Dr. Martens reworked their towering 8-eye Jadon boot with a tonal gloss print showcasing angel and devil Betty Boop poses. The shoes are constructed from their classic Smooth leather and detailed with red heart rivets on the quarters and the backstrap. Each pair comes with dual laces, including a standard cord and a velvet option — and a branded Betty Boop swing tag attached. The Jadon’s inner ankle zip is detailed with an enamel zip puller featuring Betty Boop. It’s finished with a printed sole pad and their signature yellow welt stitching.

Dr. Martens x Betty Boop collab. CREDIT: Via Dr. Martens

The shoe company also came out with Betty Boop platform shoes that mirror the Jadon boot with the same classic yellow stitching and rounded toes.

The creeper-esque shoes have metal appliques with Betty Boop’s face on them secured to the top of the shoes near the toes. Heart detailing can be found on the backs of the shoes as well as the sides. The collection also includes Clarissa white vegan leather sandals with metal heart studs and, of course, a chunky platform.

The vegan leather sandals are dressed in red and black dainty hearts that line the edge of the platform. The collection features whimsical details that set it apart from more familiar styles.

The last item in the collection is a square leather satchel clad with silver hardware and Betty Boop decals and tiny red hearts. The satchel is the only non-footwear item in the collection, the style mirroring the brand’s pre-existing satchels.

Dr. Martens x Betty Boop collab. CREDIT: Via Dr. Martens

