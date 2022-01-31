Dover Street Market Teases Nike Dunk Low Velvet Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dover Street Market is giving the Nike Dunk a premium new look with its next sneaker collaboration.

The multi-brand retail store announced on Instagram that two iterations of its collaborative Nike Dunk Low Velvet will arrive in-store and online soon.

The photo of the collab that was shared by Dover Street Market revealed that the Dunk Low Velvet will come in tonal white and black color schemes. Both styles feature premium suede uppers and are paired with soft velvet overlay panels including on the Swoosh branding at the midfoot while a smaller Swoosh logo is embroidered at the toe box. Both pairs feature co-branded insoles with “Dover Street Market” stamped on the left pair and “Nike” on the right shoe. Rounding out the look for both colorways are matching white and black midsoles and outsoles.

Prior to the Nike Dunk Low Velvet collab, Dover Street Market teamed up with Nike’s subsidiary company Jordan Brand on a limited Air Jordan 1 collab in 2015. More recently, the retailer has teamed up with Vans on a new footwear collection, which featured new iterations of the classic Slip-On, Authentic, and Old Skool silhouettes.

At the time of publication, a release date for the Dover Street Market x Nike Dunk Low Velvet collab has not yet been announced but the sneakers will be available at Doverstreetmarket.com and at Dover Street Market stores soon.

In related Nike news, the brand announced that the new Nike ZoomX Streakfly running sneaker that’s designed for shorter racing distances is releasing soon.