Dover Street Market and New Balance’s Latest 991 Collab Is Releasing Soon

The lateral side of the Dover Street Market x New Balance 991.

A new sneaker collab between Dover Street Market and New Balance is dropping soon.

After a teaser of the shoe was shared on Instagram last week, the multi-brand retailer and the Boston-based sportswear brand have announced that the Dover Street Market x New Balance 991 collab will hit shelves before week’s end.

According to Dover Street Market, this 991 style celebrates the 40th birthday of the brand’s Flimby factory that’s located in the U.K. The collab features a gray-based mesh and suede upper that’s paired with contrasting tan leather panels while a white and gray ‘N’ branding appears on the sides. Additional details include co-branded embroidery on the tongue and heel while 40th-anniversary branding is printed on the insole. Rounding out the look is an Abzorb-cushioned midsole and a black rubber outsole.

The Dover Street Market x New Balance 991.

“Dover Street Market and New Balance join forces on a special edition of the cult 991 model. Crafted in New Balance’s UK factory in Flimby, Cumbria, the release marks the 40-year milestone of manufacturing in the UK,” Dover Street Market wrote for the product description of its New Balance 991 collab.

The Dover Street Market x New Balance 991 collab will be released exclusively at Doverstreetmarket.com and at select Dover Street Market stores this Thursday. The shoe will retail for $274.

The medial side of the Dover Street Market x New Balance 991. CREDIT: Courtesy of Dover Street Market

A top-down view of the Dover Street Market x New Balance 991.