Donald Glover and New Balance Debut the RC30 in Classic Hues

After teaming up with Adidas briefly in 2019, Donald Glover is once again getting his own sneaker collaboration, this time in partnership with New Balance.

The award-winning rapper and director — also known by his stage name Childish Gambino — is helping the sportswear giant introduce a new silhouette, dubbed the RC30. The design of the RC30 is reminiscent of the New Balance 320, the brand’s first sneaker to feature the N logo, though there are some modern updates. The most notable is the rippled outsole, an experimental design choice inspired by the original New Balance Trackster.

Glover’s version of the RC30 comes in “Sea Salt” and “Golden Hour” colorways, and opts for a nylon upper, suede overlays and leather N logos. The RC30 applies the 1970s experimental edge behind recent favorites such as the XC-72 and the 327, to a sleek, functional minimalism inspired by the era’s low-profile racing comp silhouettes. Taking influence from the original New Balance Trackster, the RC30 has a similar outsole tread design with curved sole ripples, boasting the charm and heritage of a retro runner but with a contemporary, fashion edge.

“With celebrity-endorsed sneakers coming out every weekend, we thought Donald was a good collaborator for New Balance to take a more considered approach,” New Balance global collaborations and energy projects manager Joe Grondin said in a statement. “No loud colors or branding, just classic, easy-to-wear colorways of a new silhouette that fit Donald’s style.”

The New Balance RC30 presented by Donald Glover will launch for $120 exclusively through Marketbygilga.com on July 8, and then globally on Newbalance.com and with select retailers on July 18.

The New Balance RC30 presented by Donald Glover. CREDIT: Courtesy of New Balance