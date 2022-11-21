DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house.

Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price is a nod to Khaled’s shoe size.

DJ Khaled inside his shoe closet to debut his new role as an Airbnb host. CREDIT: Air Bnb/MEGA The lucky guests will spend the night inside Khaled’s sneaker closet and get a glimpse at his most prized possessions, like his Jordan 3 “Grateful.” They will also receive an exclusive pair of the new Air Jordan 5s from Khaled’s “We The Best” collection, which will hit the stores on Nov. 28.

The rapper will provide a handwritten welcome note upon arrival and an outdoor lounge area to relax in. To get the most out of the Miami experience that Khaled has enjoyed for the past 30 years, the winners will also get a chance to enjoy some time at the DJ’s favorite spots with a catered dinner at his restaurant, The Licking-Miami Gardens, and a private shopping session at 305 Kicks.

DJ Khaled inside his shoe closet to debut his new role as an Airbnb host. CREDIT: Air Bnb/MEGA Khaled spoke with FN last month about his long relationship with Jordan Brand and how it has had a positive effect on his career. Although the rapper has worked with the brand as an ambassador since 2015, his relationship with the company extends back to 2007 when rapper Fat Joe introduced him to Reggie Saunders, VP of entertainment marketing at Jordan Brand.

The new Khaled’s Air Jordan 5s will feature luxurious materials, such as buttery soft leather on the inside of the tongue and quilted linings. The sneakers will retail for $225 in men’s sizing and will also come in grade school ($160), preschool ($95) and toddler sizing ($75). The sneakers will release via the SNKRS app and at select global retailers.

Khaled’s fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1pm at airbnb.com/wethebest.

