DJ Khaled Rents Out His Sneaker Closet on Airbnb for $11 a Night

By Melody Rivera
Throughout his successful career, DJ Khaled has become a lover of footwear and has collected an entire closet filled with Nike Jordan classics and limited edition sneakers. Now, ahead of the Air Jordan 5s launch from his “We The Best” collection, the record producer partnered with Airbnb to grant two of his shoe-loving fans a chance to experience his sneaker closet at his Miami house.

Starting on Nov. 29, the fans can request one of the two one-night stays that will occur on Dec. 5 and 6 for two guests. Each stay will only cost $11 a night – the price is a nod to Khaled’s shoe size.

Following his latest ventures assembling the biggest names in music for his #1 album "God Did" and revealing his newest Jordan Brand collaboration, DJ Khaled is putting all his passion into another one: Airbnb Host. A self-proclaimed "sneakerhead from birth," DJ Khaled has come a long way from sliding mixtapes into unsuspecting customer sneaker pickups. Now, the larger-than-life hip hop mogul is inviting fans to cop an exclusive stay inside a recreation of his legendary sneaker closet, bookable on Airbnb. "Sneakers are an essential part of hip hop culture and collecting them is an art – just like creating music," said DJ Khaled. "We bring the same passion and energy to the shoe game as we do the studio. That's why we're excited to share our sneaker kingdom with fans and give them a chance to walk in our shoes, literally." It's all going down in – where else? – the 305. After all, DJ Khaled has called Miami home for the last 30 years and the city is a (major) key inspiration for his chart-topping anthems, lavish outfits, and grandiose personality. This fall, everyone's favorite music maverick DJ Khaled is letting fans take over his illustrious sneaker closet for two, one-night stays1 occurring on December 5 and 6 for two guests each at only $112 a night – a nod to his shoe size. Guests will have an opportunity to live and breathe Miami the same epic way DJ Khaled does, including: An exclusive pair of We The Best Air Jordan 5s A handwritten welcome note from DJ Khaled upon arrival The keys to the ultimate sneaker kingdom, sleeping amid hundreds of pairs including DJ Khaled's most prized kicks, including the Jordan 3 "Grateful" and Jordan 8 "Oregon PEs" An outdoor lounge to kick back and soak in the Miami vibes after a dip in the pool A chance to enjoy some of DJ Khaled's favorite spots in Miami, like a catered dinner from his restaurant The Licking – Miami Gardens A private shopping session at Miami's premiere sneaker store 305 Kicks, and more Sneakerheads and music fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, November 29 at 1:00 PM ET at airbnb.com/wethebest. Guests are responsible for their own travel to and from Miami. Those hoping to stay in every sneakerhead's fantasy should note that this stay's rules require following applicable local rules and guidelines as well as Airbnb's COVID-19 Safety Practices, which will include wearing a mask and practicing social distancing when required by local laws or guidelines. On-site staff will also comply with local rules and guidelines, and will abide by Airbnb's five-step enhanced cleaning process. Interested in becoming an Airbnb Host like DJ Khaled? Learn more at airbnb.com/host.
DJ Khaled inside his shoe closet to debut his new role as an Airbnb host.
CREDIT: Air Bnb/MEGA
The lucky guests will spend the night inside Khaled’s sneaker closet and get a glimpse at his most prized possessions, like his Jordan 3 “Grateful.” They will also receive an exclusive pair of the new Air Jordan 5s from Khaled’s “We The Best” collection, which will hit the stores on Nov. 28.

The rapper will provide a handwritten welcome note upon arrival and an outdoor lounge area to relax in. To get the most out of the Miami experience that Khaled has enjoyed for the past 30 years, the winners will also get a chance to enjoy some time at the DJ’s favorite spots with a catered dinner at his restaurant, The Licking-Miami Gardens, and a private shopping session at 305 Kicks.

Khaled spoke with FN last month about his long relationship with Jordan Brand and how it has had a positive effect on his career. Although the rapper has worked with the brand as an ambassador since 2015, his relationship with the company extends back to 2007 when rapper Fat Joe introduced him to Reggie Saunders, VP of entertainment marketing at Jordan Brand.

The new Khaled’s Air Jordan 5s will feature luxurious materials, such as buttery soft leather on the inside of the tongue and quilted linings. The sneakers will retail for $225 in men’s sizing and will also come in grade school ($160), preschool ($95) and toddler sizing ($75). The sneakers will release via the SNKRS app and at select global retailers.

Khaled’s fans can request to book these stays beginning Tuesday, Nov. 29 at 1pm at airbnb.com/wethebest.

PHOTOS: DJ Khaled and Air Jordan 5 Sneaker Collaboration 

