DJ Khaled Shares Unreleased Air Jordan 5 Collabs on Instagram

It appears that DJ Khaled and Jordan Brand have several new Air Jordan collabs on the way.

The music mogul shared images of his unreleased Air Jordan 5 “We the Best” collection on Instagram yesterday along with early details about the sneaker project. According to the Instagram caption of the collab, the items that were previewed include the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We the Best,” family and friends-exclusive versions of the shoe, sample versions of the shoe, and the full apparel line.

Among the styles that were showcased were what appear to be four DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We the Best” styles that are possibly hitting shelves this year. The looks include predominantly blue, orange, and purple makeups along with a sail-based style with light purple accents. Each style features “We the Best” embroidery on the left heel and “Nike Air” branding on the right shoe. Additional details include a premium quilted sock liner along with the text “Keep Going” behind the tongue. Completing the look is a translucent outsole. Also revealed in the latest series of images is the special packaging that comes with the sneakers.

Although a first look at the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “We the Best” collection was shared revealed by Khaled, release details of the collab have yet not been shared by Jordan Brand.

In related Air Jordan news, Jordan Brand will deliver the latest “Sapphire” iteration of the Air Jordan 7 is releasing this Saturday. The shoe will be available via SNKRS for $210.