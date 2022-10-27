DJ Khaled’s Air Jordan 5 Collab Is Dropping Next Month

DJ Khaled receives 2,719th Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in the Category of Recording in Los Angeles on April 11, 2022.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

One of the most anticipated sneaker collaborations releasing this year is DJ Khaled’s series of Air Jordan 5 styles. Ahead of the collab’s release, images of the shoe have now emerged on social media.

Sneaker leak social media account @zSneakerheadz shared images of the DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” collab on Instagram yesterday. According to the music mogul himself, the sneaker project will launch on Cyber Monday, which falls on Nov. 28.

DJ Khaled put his spin on Michael Jordan’s popular signature shoe by dressing the premium leather upper in a tonal peach color scheme including with matching shoelaces. Breaking up the monochromatic look is blue “We The Best” branding embroidered on the heel, a woven blue sock liner and a metallic silver tongue. The shoe also features special texts behind the tongue that reads “Keep Going” along with co-branding on the footbed. Completing the look is a sail midsole and a semi-translucent outsole. The images also revealed that the shoe will come with four sets of shoelaces and special packaging.

“Some call it crimson bliss, peach, some call it salmon! Either way they’re UNBELIEVABLE! #WETHEBEST @jumpman23 #AJ5 NOV 28 CYBER MONDAY! KEEP GOING!,” DJ Khaled wrote for the Instagram caption of his collab.

The DJ Khaled x Air Jordan 5 “Crimson Bliss” will be released on Nov. 28 via Nike SNKRS and at select Jordan Brand retailers. At the time of writing, the retail price of the shoe has not yet been announced.

In related Air Jordan news, Eastside Golf will also deliver its Air Jordan 1 Low and Air Jordan 12 collabs next month.