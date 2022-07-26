Disney and Givenchy Celebrate Love & Loyalty in 101 Dalmatians Capsule Collection With Playful Pieces & Trendy Footwear

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

For the second chapter in its long-term collaboration with Disney, the House of Givenchy has unveiled a limited-edition capsule collection starring beloved characters from the iconic 1961 animated film Disney’s 101 Dalmatians. The Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians capsule celebrates love and loyalty in high style as Pongo, Perdita and their pups set out for fun and adventure in the City of Light.

The collections features a wide range of 101 Dalmatian-inspired items, including ready-to-wear pieces, bags, and jewelry. The pups themselves make winking appearances on the Givenchy 4G logo, using it as their personal climbing gym, while their parents, Pongo and Perdita, pop up on sweatshirts and varsity jackets with the Givenchy G-Lock hooked to their collars. As a finishing touch, statement jewelry in silver-finish brass and enamel blends the worlds of Givenchy and 101 Dalmatians including, heart-shaped rings, earrings and pendants speak to the universal themes of love and loyalty, embellished with 4G motifs on one side, and Dalmatian spots with the 4G logo on the other. Cruella De Vil earns her own print, featuring the villainess strutting past the house’s Paris headquarters—with shopping bags swinging from her arms.

Givenchy x Disney’s 101 Dalmatians collaboration.

Trendy footwear is also available in the iconic offering. The capsule features an array of slides from practical to platform and sneaker silhouettes in the form of low top and high top. All of the shoe styles are embossed with Givenchy’s signature logo and the beloved black and white pups.

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Platform Slide Sandal.

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians Platform Slide Sandal.

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians City High Top sneaker.

Disney x Givenchy 101 Dalmatians City Sport Low Top Sneaker.

The Givenchy campaign also features an animated video courtesy of Walt Disney Animation Studios and overseen by Eric Goldberg, the Disney director and animator behind characters including Aladdin’s Genie and Hercules’ fast-talking satyr Phil. In the short but charming clip, Pongo, Perdita, and their brood plop down in front of a Givenchy window to admire the goodies inside, only to ward off Ms. De Vil when she arrives to inevitably spoil the fun.

“To have the opportunity to tell a story and create new animation with the characters from 101 Dalmatians, through the imaginative and playful lens of the House of Givenchy, was an absolute dream. It was a true delight to collaborate with such talented creators to bring these beloved characters back to life in such a unique way,” Eric Goldberg said.