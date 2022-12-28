Disney Celebrates 100th Anniversary With New Adidas Ultra Boost Collabs

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

The ever-popular Adidas Ultra Boost is getting a new makeover with the help of Disney.

The German sportswear giant announced on its launch calendar that it has reunited with frequent collaborator Disney on a new set of Ultra Boost 1.0 colorways to celebrate the entertainment company’s 100th anniversary.

The Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “100 Anniversary” will be available in two colorways, with one in men’s sizing and the other in women’s sizing. Both styles don a gray-based Primeknit upper that’s offset by sail-colored shoelaces. The collab also features special logos on the tongue that marks Disney’s centennial anniversary.

Differentiating the men’s and the women’s pairs is the orange and black Three Stripes branding at the midfoot, while the latter pair features pink and sail accents. Adding to the design is a special graphical footbed with co-branding on the heel. The look is completed with a white Boost midsole and a black outsole.

The lateral side of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas

“Celebrate 100 years of Disney magic in these Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 shoes. They have a special tongue logo that honors every joyful smile Disney has inspired over the last century. The Adidas Primeknit upper has a cloud-like print to match the softness of the responsive Boost midsole. A custom sockliner pays homage to Mickey Mouse and his adventures, Adidas wrote for the product description of the collab.

The Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0 “100 Anniversary” sneakers will be released on Sunday at 3 a.m. ET at Adidas.com and at select Adidas retailers. The shoes retail for $210 each.

A top-down view of the Disney x Adidas Ultra Boost 1.0. CREDIT: Courtesy of Adidas