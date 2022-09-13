Dime Upgrades the Vans Half Cab for Its Latest Collab

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Vans has joined forces with Dime once again, and for their latest project, the Montreal-based skate label has given a new look to one of the footwear brand’s most iconic sneakers.

After delivering a trio of Dime x Vans Skate Mid Skool styles in April 2021, the duo has announced that its latest Dime x Vans Half Cab collab will hit stores before month’s end.

According to Vans, it’s latest sneaker collab with Dime draws “influence from all aspects of creative exploration and DIY culture,” with the Vans Skate Half Cab silhouette representing skateboarding’s past, present, and future.

The Dime x Vans Half Cab features a premium oxford tan suede upper and is paired with tonal accents including on the stitching, the plastics eyelets, and tongue tag. Breaking up the mostly monochromatic execution is the black sockliner and a black midsole. Dime’s signature branding is stamped on the heel counter and is printed once again on the translucent outsole.

Dime first formed as a small crew of skate kids who would film skate clips in their hometown of Montreal, Canada and it quickly grew into one of the most influential brands in skateboarding. Dime’s skate videos typically featured a combination of nostalgic ‘90s aesthetic and humor.

The Dime x Vans Skate Half Cab collab will be released exclusively through Dime this Saturday, and available globally at select Vans stockists on Sept. 22. At the time of writing, retail pricing for the shoe has not yet been announced.

The Dime x Vans Half Cab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Vans