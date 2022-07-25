Davin Gentry on the Kentucky Inspiration Behind the Diet Starts Monday x Curry Flow Cozy Collaboration

It didn’t take long for Diet Starts Monday to reveal yet another sneaker collaboration. This time, founder Davin Gentry created a look with nods to his hometown.

The latest Diet Starts Monday collab is a new-look Curry Flow Cozy, which is inspired by Gentry’s childhood basketball days and his high-school, Madisonville North Hopkins in Kentucky. The look is limited to just 100 pairs and will be sold exclusively at the Summer Sizzler youth basketball tournament in nearby Festus Claybon Park on July 29.

In addition to the sneaker release, a newly renovated basketball court at Festus Claybon Park will be revealed, which was donated by Under Armour and designed by Gentry.

Below, Gentry walks FN through the design inspiration of the Diet Starts Monday x Curry Flow Cozy, and reveals what else is in the works with Under Armour.

Diet Starts Monday x Curry Flow Cozy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Diet Starts Monday

Why did you choose to work with the Curry Flow Cozy?

“When UA approached me, the Cozy was a silhouette that instantly stood out to me — specifically the sole. Then, the overlapping and weaving of cord, the netting. It was a refreshing style and made me excited to work on it.”

How did you execute the shoe’s Madisonville North Hopkins inspiration?

“I’ve had decades to toy with the idea of what a Madisonville North Hopkins High School shoe could look like. Initially I wanted ‘Madisonville’ on the shoe, but obviously that would take up a lot of real estate, which led to ‘Maroons,’ our mascot. I played with a couple different executions. Embroidery, print, debossing with print and the debossed print added a much more premium look and feel. The striped webbing pull tab as well as an embroidered tonal star on on the medial side of the toe box are both inspired by our jerseys. Premium maroon suede and cream leather, contrast stitching details and a co-branded DSM x Curry label on the tongue and a map of Kentucky on the insole with a star highlighting Madisonville, as well as a definition of a maroon: ‘To place or leave in isolation or without hope escape.’ I’m not sure what the school’s meaning of the Maroon is, but the definition chosen was the most fitting to me. It’s an unfortunate truth about where we’re from.”

Will there be a broader release of this shoe after the limited July 29 launch at the Summer Sizzler in Madisonville?

“At the moment, we’re only releasing this exclusively in Madisonville. Any leftover units may make it online, but we’re anticipating these to be gone pretty quickly. This is a first for my city.”

Aside from this iteration of the Curry Flow Cozy, what else are you working on with Under Armour and Curry Brand?

“We have another Flow Cozy with Curry as well as a Flotro 4, both releasing next NBA season that we’re excited about. Under Armour really allowed me to have fun with this project.”

What makes newly renovated basketball court at Festus Claybon Park particularly special?

“This court is a staple in the community. We all pretty much grew up around here. My old house is maybe 150 steps from the park. My granny’s house is a block from the other side of the park. My fifth grade football team practiced in a field at this park. It’s a gathering place for us, centrally located in the city. The first nice days of spring, we all rushed to the park after school to play ball. Same for the weekends. Just being able to activate there is legendary — and only the beginning.”

Diet Starts Monday x Curry Flow Cozy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Diet Starts Monday

The medial side of the Diet Starts Monday x Curry Flow Cozy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Diet Starts Monday

The Diet Starts Monday x Curry Flow Cozy insole. CREDIT: Courtesy of Diet Starts Monday

A top down look at the Diet Starts Monday x Curry Flow Cozy. CREDIT: Courtesy of Diet Starts Monday