DC Shoes Is Set to Release a Collection Inspired by ‘Star Wars: A New Hope’

A look at selections from the DC Shoes collection inspired by "Star Wars: A New Hope."

“Star Wars” fans will soon have a new shoe collection to shop, thanks to DC Shoes.

The brand synonymous with skateboarding and extreme sports has tapped Lucasfilm for a new footwear and apparel collection celebrating the original “Star Wars” film trilogy. Specifically, the range focuses on “Star Wars: A New Hope,” which was released in 1977 as “Star Wars” and received the “A New Hope” addition upon its theatrical rerelease in 1981.

“We are humbled to work with such an iconic cultural juggernaut as ‘Star Wars.’ Aside from being a massive influence on nearly every person at DC Shoes, we love how well the story of underdog rebels upsetting a powerful Empire mirrors the DC brand story,” DC Shoes head of marketing Michael Minter said in a statement.

The DC Shoes x “Star Wars” collection features five character-driven capsules that highlights Boba Fett, Darth Vader, Luke Skywalker, the stormtroopers and the X-wing/R2-D2. What’s more, DC Shoes will deliver a range in black Galactic Empire and white Rebel Alliance colorways that include a blueprint design on some of the brand’s bestselling Essential silhouettes.

The collection, according to DC Shoes, gives equal attention to both the dark side and light side of the Force (or the energy field that is created by all life that connects everything in the Star Wars universe, for the uninitiated). Also, DC Shoes said it paid extra special attention to detail with the range, including the film’s Aurebesh writing system spelling out iconic quotes, keychains with each pair of shoes and yearbook-style awards on the T-shirts.

The DC Shoes x “Star Wars” collection arrives July 9 at select stores and via DCshoes.com.