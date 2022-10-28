Puma Joins Forces With Dapper Dan to Release ’80s-inspired Capsule Collection With Embellished Tracksuit & Classic Clyde Sneaker

Puma’s latest partnership celebrates origins and fusion with Harlem-based fashion icon, Dapper Dan.

The new collaboration is a tribute to hip hop culture that was democratized by Dapper Dan in the ’80s, a time when Puma also established itself as a staple for the streetwear community. The four-piece capsule will include a full range of elevated classics, such as the couturier’s take on classics like the T7 tracksuit with embellished rhinestones, Puma Clyde sneaker and velour T-shirts.

Puma x Dapper Dan collection. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The product offering will also feature a special monogram that was created by Dapper Dan to add a bespoke Puma touch. The collection initially debuted on the runway during Puma’s New York Fashion Week Futrograde show in September.

The Puma x Dapper Dan collection will also celebrate 40 years of Puma Clyde, offering a bold take on the iconic sneaker with refined details, like premium leather and jacquard, a molded metal plaque on the heel tab with an embossed co-branded logo, and a leather formstripe embellished with crystal finishings.

Puma x Dapper Dan’s first drop will be exclusively available at Kith stores and www.kith.com for a retail price ranging between $70-$300.

The Puma x Dapper Dan Clyde sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

The Puma x Dapper Dan monogram tracksuit and Clyde sneaker. CREDIT: Courtesy of Puma

Puma is known for collaborating with several A-list stars. For its ‘Futrograde’ New York Fashion Week show, Puma tied the worlds of sports with fashion with several athletes making an appearance on the runway such as Olympic sprinter Usain Bolt, WNBA star Katie Lou Samuelson and NBA baller Kyle Kuzma, as well as famed model Winnie Harlow. To take in the show, the likes of the rapper — and FN cover star — G-Eazy were seated front row, as well as Puma-backed NBA star Deandre Ayton, singer Robin Thicke, basketball icon Walt “Clyde” Frazier, recording artist Cordae and countless others.

