After Quickly Selling Out, Gap x Dapper Dan Returns With 4 New Spring-Worthy Hoodies

Dapper Dan is bringing back his Gap collaboration, just in time for spring.

Earlier this month, the streetwear designer took a turn as Gap’s Spring 2022 campaign star — and subsequently launching a collaborative coral hoodie that quickly sold out. Now, Dapper Dan is announcing his return to the American heritage brand with a new athleisure collection.

Dapper Dan stars in Gap’s second “DAP GAP” campaign. CREDIT: Courtesy of Gap

The Harlem designer’s new “DAP GAP” drop focuses on the same piece — a cotton and recycled polyester hoodie, featuring a prominent “DAP” logo in Gap’s iconic varsity lettering. This time, it features a spring-friendly color palette of rosy pink, sky blue and golden yellow — plus, of course, classic black. The $98 style is ideal for layering in warmer months — just take Dan’s ensembles in the accompanying campaign as a prime example, where he wears each with complementary printed scarves and his signature retro, oversized sunglasses.

However, this isn’t Gap’s only launch with Dan — the two will join forces again for a new collaboration, to be announced later this week.

Dapper Dan’s two collaborations are the latest for Gap, which has a rich history of collaborating with independent and established designers and brands in the fashion world. In the past, the brand has redesigned its staple logo hoodie with Balmain, MSGM, Opening Ceremony and Dsquared2, among numerous others. Most recently, Gap also teamed up with Kanye West on a Yeezy x Gap collection — and will continue that trajectory with a forthcoming line co-designed with Balenciaga’s Demna Gvasalia.

Pre-order for the new “DAP GAP” hoodies, which are available in sizes XS-XXXL and ship this summer, began on Tuesday, March 29 on Gap’s website.

