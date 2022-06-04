Crocs Teases New Wu-Tang Clan Collection Release

Legendary rap group Wu-Tang Clan has teamed up with Crocs on an exclusive collection and a slew of Jibbitz that signifies the artist’s aesthetic. Teased

An Instagram user uploaded a video to give a first-look at the new styles. The video gives a scan at the comfortable shoes hanging on a store wall. Each style is decorated with the entertainer’s signature logo on the toe.

The black Classic Clog features Wu-Tang’s signature logo on the center, while the yellow is adorned with the symbol around the outsole. The Croc Slide Sandal is decorated with “W” all over the inside of the footbed.

A countdown page teases the release for June 7 at noon ET.

The Crocs brand is no stranger to collaborations, including a reimagining of its classic silhouettes as stilettos and high platforms by Balenciaga. Wu-Tang Clan’s collaboration with Crocs comes a month after SZA released her own wood grain print with eccentric gems. Vera Bradley and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” also gave Crocs a makeover with an exclusive collection that includes a fresh take on the Classic Clog and introduces a Crocs Ariel Sandal.

The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette, while making something unique to the Crocs identity.

See more Crocs collaborations through the years.