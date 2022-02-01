×
Crocs Gets Romantic for Valentine’s Day With New Furry Sweethearts Candy Clogs

By Aaron Royce
Valentine’s Day is around the corner, and love is in the air—and now on your feet, thanks to Crocs’ latest collaboration.

In partnership with V-Day candy favorite Sweethearts, the 2021 FNAA Shoe of the Year-winning brand has launched a limited-edition clog to celebrate the season of love. A revamped take on its’ recently launched Classic Fur Sure Clog, the $85 style features Crocs’ signature silhouette in a bold red hue. The adult-sized style is lined and covered with matching soft red fax fur, complete with a fluffy adjustable heel strap.

Crocs, Sweethearts, Valentines Day, Fur Sure clog, clogs, foam clogs, red clogs, faux fur clogs, lined clogs, fluffy clogs, hearts, candy, collaborations
Sweetheart x Crocs’ Classic Fur Sure clogs.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

For a graphic punch, the pair’s red foam soles are covered with multicolored heart prints and white lettering reminiscent of Sweethearts themselves. Phrases like “Bestie,” “True Love,” “Sweet Pea” and more create a whimsical effect that’s both sharp and clever. The Crocs clogs are complete with orange heart-shaped strap closures, featuring the brand’ signature alligator mascot.

Crocs, Sweethearts, Valentines Day, Fur Sure clog, clogs, foam clogs, red clogs, faux fur clogs, lined clogs, fluffy clogs, hearts, candy, collaborations
Sweetheart x Crocs’ Classic Fur Sure clogs.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs, Sweethearts, Valentines Day, Fur Sure clog, clogs, foam clogs, red clogs, faux fur clogs, lined clogs, fluffy clogs, hearts, candy, collaborations
Sweetheart x Crocs’ Classic Fur Sure clogs.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Additionally, the style includes three heart-shaped plush Jibbitz Charms. For the launch, Crocs created six charms in hues of yellow, orange, purple, blue, green and pink—just like Sweethearts candies. Each features red embroidered letters with different statements, including “Be Mine,” “Go Time,” “Xoxo,” “Super Star,” “True Love” and “OOO La,” allowing you to bring a little V-Day sweetness wherever you go.

The style is available to shop through a drawing on Crocs’ website from Feb. 1 until 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 4. Winners will be notified within 12 hours of their win via email.

You can currently enter the drawing for the Sweethearts x Crocs Classic Fur Sure Clog on Crocs.com.

