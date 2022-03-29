Crocs and Staple Tease New Collaboration Lurking With Pigeon Inspiration

Crocs is back with another soon-to-be popular collaboration.

The rubber clogs company teased a new collaboration with the brand Staple. The brand was founded in 1997 by Jeff Staple and was created by selling T-shirts. Now, the brand is a popular classic that reflects the gritty and never-ending energy New Yorkers (and all urban dwellers) possess.

In a photo shared on Instagram today, it showed a pair of red pigeon talons placed on stain that resembled bird droppings on a concrete background with co-branding.

In the caption for the photo, Crocs wrote, “ The pigeon is lurking. Stay tuned. @jeffstaple X Crocs #StapleXCrocs“

As for Jeff Staple, he posted a photoset on Instagram today that showed a tight detail shot of a red emblem on the strap of the shoes that had a pigeon imprinted on it. And in another shot, the Crocs name is placed on the red button. The photos also revealed a shot of the shoe’s pattern and displayed the pattern on the rubber clogs as a way to entice fans of both brands.

Crocs have become a household name for Gen Z consumers due to their comfortability and casual feel. Also, with celebs like FKA Twigs, Priyanka Chopra, Justin Bieber, John Cena and Whoopi Goldberg donning the often colorful and printed rubber shoes, it’s no wonder why teens, tweens and even adults are finding the footwear to be a mainstay. The shoes have hole-punched fronts that are typically left vacant for the wearer to adorn the holes with jibbitz to help express their personality.

The Stance x Crocs shoes will make their debut on April 12.

