Gotta Catch ‘Em All! Crocs x Pokemon Release Colorful Collection With Clogs, Sandals & Jibbitz

Croctober is finally upon us, which means Crocs is raring to release a whole slew of colorful collections throughout October.

So far, the brand released a tasty pizza collection in collaboration with talkshow host Jimmy Kimmel that had amused by the whimsical design, Jibbitz included. This time around, Crocs has teamed up with Pokemon, a beloved combat video game, movie, television show, and card game franchise based on battling creatures from a different world.

Crocs x Pokemon collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

The extensive collection is a playful reminder of childhood, days spent catching Pokemon in order to become the greatest trainer out there. Available in sizes for kids, classic, and toddlers, the shoes feature a fun pattern depicting many recognizable characters from the series, including Pikachu, Squirtle, Charmander and Bulbasaur. The Classic clog is fitted with a red and a yellow variation of a strap that secures in place with Poke Balls on either side of the footwear, making for a quirky addition.

Crocs x Pokemon collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

Crocs x Pokemon collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

The line also includes a sandal style Crocs shoe that features a slide-on silhouette. The final Crocs clog included in the video game-inspired line is the exciting Energy Style Classic Pokémon Clog, featuring a Pikachu print in orange and yellow with the character’s electrifyingly adorable expressions.

Along with the shoes, Crocs also released a collection of Pokemon-themed Jibbitz made to look like the sought-after badges one would win after defeating a Gym Leader in the video game. The designs, which come in a pack of five, include a motif of Pikachu’s tail and little face, along with a Poke Ball and other familiar motifs in bronze and silver.

Jibbitz from the Crocs x Pokemon collection. CREDIT: Via Crocs

What’s more, Crocs has created a mystery collection of five Jibbitz that allow the buyer an air of chance when accessorizing their shoes. The nostalgic collection ranges from $44.99 to $59.99 on Crocs.com.

