Crocs and Pleasures’ New Collaboration Give Classic Clogs a Bone-Chilling Halloween Twist

Crocs’ latest collaboration gives its staple clogs a spooky twist — just in time for Halloween.

The comfortable shoe giant has reunited for the fifth time with the Los Angeles-based streetwear brand, launching two bone-chilling versions of its Classic Clogs (each retails for $70). The first round-toed foam style, which features upper perforations and an adjustable slingback strap, was teased on Instagram on Tuesday afternoon in a matte black hue. For a creepy twist, the set was printed with an overlaid glow-in-the-dark skeleton foot, as well as matching “Pleasures” lettering on its counters and straps.

Crocs x Pleasure's clogs.

Crocs x Pleasure’s clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

A second set of the clogs similarly features a skeletal footprint and branded graphics. However, this pair’s bones are a matte white, layered atop an allover brown, gray and orange print of forest camouflage.

Crocs x Pleasure’s clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs x Pleasure’s clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Both pairs of the clogs will drop on Oct. 31, the same day that customers will have the opportunity to enter a drawing on Crocs’ website to purchase a pair at 12:00 p.m. EST until the same time on Nov. 1. Each $70 shoe is limited to one pair per customer, and fans will be notified if they’ve been selected.

The Pleasures collaboration marks Crocs’ latest collaborative launch. In recent years, the brand’s Classic Clog style has soared in popularity and has been given makeovers from a range of fashion and food brands, including Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley, Sweethearts and Lisa Frank. Celebrities have also joined the fun, with stars like Justin Bieber, Saweetie, Post Malone and Diplo bringing their own spins to the comfortable clogs. This year, the brand has also gone viral from collaborations with labels including Mastermind Japan, 7-Eleven and Margaritaville, as well as high-fashion clogs with MCM and Christian Cowan.

