MCM x Crocs Debuts with Classic Clogs Topped with Studs, Chains and Mini Belt Bags

Crocs is stepping back into fashion — this time, through a new collaboration with MCM.

The German fashion brand has partnered with the comfy footwear giant for MCM x Crocs, a two-piece capsule collection in both men’s and women’s sizes. Both styles revamp MCM’s own signatures — including its staple monogrammed leather, studs and winged logos — to bring the relaxed foam clogs an edgy streetwear twist.

MCM x Crocs’ Belt Bag clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of MCM

The first style, deemed the Belt Bag Clog, is a $390 black set with metallic gold Jibbitz shaped like the brand’s laurel, brass plate and diamond-shaped accents. For added comfort, the round-toed style with studded heels also includes exaggerated cushions on its back sling straps — each topped with cognac brown leather printed in MCM’s signature black lettering. The pair’s most whimsical element, however, is a miniature functional cognac leather belt bag on the left shoe — which can detach to be worn as a bracelet.

MCM x Crocs’ Belt Bag clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of MCM

The second Crocs Camouflage Print clogs tap into MCM’s sportier side, thanks to a color palette of tennis ball-esque yellow with splattered black patches. Adding a grungy air to the $330 pair are shiny silver chains with “MCM” logo nameplates on each sling strap, as well as similar laurel, brass plate and diamond-shaped Jibbitz and heel studs in the same metallic tone. However, adding a playful twist are Jibbitz also shaped like the brand’s French bulldog mascot, M-Pup.

MCM x Crocs’ Camouflage Print clog. CREDIT: Courtesy of MCM

The limited-edition clogs mark MCM’s latest step into the world of collaborations. Over the years, the brand has partnered on co-designed products and capsules with Puma, Christopher Raeburn, Midnight, Sambypen and Bape.

This marks Crocs’ latest collaborative launch. In recent years, the brand’s Classic Clog style has soared in popularity and been given makeovers from a range of fashion and food brands, including Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley, Sweethearts and Lisa Frank. Celebrities have also joined the fun, with stars like Justin Bieber, Saweetie, Post Malone and Diplo bringing their own spins to the comfortable clogs.

