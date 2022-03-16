Crocs and Lisa Frank Go Y2K for a Colorful Collaboration

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs is bringing your favorite 2000s middle school aesthetic to footwear — courtesy of Lisa Frank.

The brand has partnered with Frank on a whimsical kids’ style of its Classic Clog — the silhouette that won it the 2021 FNAA Shoe of the Year. Frank’s take on Crocs features a bold light blue hue, topped with layered multicolored hearts in different shapes and sizes across its foam uppers. The rounded-toe style’s staple Crocs logo buttons, which secure its heel straps to the shoe, have also been swapped for a multicolored version with “Lisa Frank” lettering. Available in children’s sizes 11-13 and juniors’ sizes 1-6, the $50 pair is currently available on Crocs.com.

Crocs x Lisa Frank’s children’s clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs x Lisa Frank’s children’s clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs is also bringing Frank’s classic characters to life with colorful Jibbitz. The limited-edition $17 pack features five colorful rubber charms, which include a rainbow-toned “Lisa Frank” logo. The other four pay homage to Frank’s colorful cartoon makeover of numerous animals: a tiger cub, dolphin, unicorn jumping over a rainbow, and aliens flashing peace signs while driving a flower-covered car.

Crocs x Lisa Frank’s Jibbitz charms. CREDIT: Courtesy of Crocs

However, Frank hasn’t left the adults out. A women’s-sized style, featuring the same Classic Clog foam silhouette, is cast in a light purple hue. The style features the same perforated uppers, adjustable straps and multicolored heart prints as its children’s counterpart. The $60 pair is available at FootLocker.com.

Crocs x Lisa Frank’s women’s clogs. CREDIT: Courtesy of Foot Locker

As Frank’s adult-sized clogs are quickly selling out, Crocs is also launching another drawing for a pair — similarly to its previous limited-edition collaborations. From 12pm EST on Wednesday, March 15 to 12pm EST on Friday, March 17, customers can enter to purchase the clogs on EQL via Crocs’ website. Within 12 hours of the drawing closing, the winner will be notified and charged for their purchase of the shoe.

Frank’s Crocs line marks the brand’s latest collaborative launch. In recent years, the brand’s Classic Clog style has soared in popularity. The style has been given makeovers from a range of brands, including Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley, Sweethearts and Barneys New York. Celebrities have also joined the fun, with stars like Justin Bieber, Ruby Rose, Post Malone and Diplo bringing their own spins to the comfortable clogs.

