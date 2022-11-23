Crocs Taps ‘Queer Eye’ Star Jonathan van Ness for Sparkling New Holiday Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Crocs is getting glam for the holidays, thanks to “Queer Eye” host Jonathan van Ness.

The self-care guru is the newest partner of the comfort shoe brand, teaming up with Crocs to spotlight its staple silhouettes ahead of the holiday season. One particularly festive shot finds van Ness in a gold sequined slip dress, paired with a $38 (previously $50) bright red pair of Crocs’ Classic clogs.

The style — which notably won the Shoe of the Year award at the 2021 FNAAs — featured Crocs’ staple rounded toes, ridged soles and perforated foam uppers. For a holiday spin, “JVN” packed the holes with whimsical themed Jibbitz charms, including a Christmas tree, reindeer and a bright red heart.

Joanthan van Ness stars in Crocs’ holiday 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Crocs

However, this wasn’t van Ness’ only bold Crocs moment — they also donned a sparkly purple slip dress for an outdoor shoot to showcase Crocs’ Classic Platform clogs. Similarly to the Classic style, their $42 (was $55) matte black pair featured round, perforated toes with ridged soles. However, the set gained an edge from 1.6-inch rounded wedges and perforated adjustable straps, adding potential for more Jibbitz — seen again on JVN, featuring motifs including a gingerbread man, menorah and a Christmas sweater.

Joanthan van Ness stars in Crocs’ holiday 2022 campaign. CREDIT: Crocs

Since Crocs experienced an intense revival at the start of the 2020s it’s raised its slate of collaborators, ranging from established fashion brands to celebrities. Popular launches have included Justin Bieber, Post Malone, Diplo, 7-Eleven, MCM and Kurt Geiger, among numerous others.

The brand even revealed its newest star collaborative drop with country musician Luke Combs, arriving later this week. Combs’ Crocs collaboration also follows a slew of holiday collaboration launches by Crocs, including Vera Bradley and “Harry Potter,” Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” and Vineyard Vines — as well as its hit sold-out ongoing collaboration with Salehe Bembury.

