Crocs x Margaritaville Deliver Happy Hour With Whimsical Clogs & Shot Glass Jibbitz

Crocs is taking a trip to the beach this summer, courtesy of Margaritaville.

In partnership with the Jimmy Buffett restaurant, the 2021 FNAA Shoe of the Year winner has boosted its hit Classic Clog in a tropical state of mind. The Crocs Classic Margaritaville clogs include foam uppers in a marbled pale lime green and white palette, reminiscent of the popular summer beverage itself. Completing each set are sparkly aquamarine blue counter straps.

Crocs’ Margaritaville Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin/Courtesy of Crocs

However, this isn’t the only element of the collaboration. The clogs are also accompanied by a themed Jibbitz pack. The set features rubber charms shaped like ice cubes, a salt shaker, shot glass, lime slice and a pink tiki umbrella. Rounding out the selection is a whimsical surprise: a Jibbitz that functions as a bottle opener, crafted in the silhouette of a red parrot.

Crocs’ Margaritaville Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin/Courtesy of Crocs

Crocs’ Margaritaville Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin/Courtesy of Crocs

The Bufett-themed set will be available, like its previous limited-edition predecessors, for fans to shop in an online drawing. From June 14—16 at noon ET, one pair and its accompanying Jibbitz charms — collectively retailing for $64 — can be purchased by the drawing’s winner. Winners will be notified within 12 hours of the drawing’s end via email, with their cards charged at that time. Through an EQL account, consumers can enter the drawing on Crocs’ website.

Crocs’ Margaritaville Classic Clogs. CREDIT: Shawn Jin/Courtesy of Crocs

This marks the brand’s latest collaborative launch. In recent years, Crocs’ Classic Clog style has soared in popularity and been given makeovers from a range of brands, including Kurt Geiger, Vera Bradley, Sweethearts and Lisa Frank. Celebrities have also joined the fun, with stars like Justin Bieber, Ruby Rose, Post Malone and Diplo bringing their own spins to the comfortable clogs.

