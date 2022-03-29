TikTok Teases a Crocs & Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shoe Collaboration That Actually Smells Like Cereal

If you were looking for something sweet to wear on your feet — a Crocs x Cinnamon Toast Crunch shoe might be the perfect style for you. Influencers have created a frenzy after taking to TikTok and other social media platforms to tease the brand’s Classic Clogs with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch makeover.
@thecrocqueenmj
Cinnamon Toast Crunch X @crocs collab . Drops April 28th at champs in store ! #croccollection #fyp #unboxing #croctok #shoehaul #shoppinghaul #adventurevibes #astrology #spring #viral #fypシ
An unboxing shared on TikTok over the weekend received more than 2 million views and shows the clogs come packaged in a shoebox that resembles the cereal brand’s own box. Design details include Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s color palette featuring allover swirls of tan, light brown and white; straps across the front in vibrant blue; rivets in purple; and jibbitz in the shape of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch logo and cereal. Fans claim the shoes are scented like the cereal.
No official release date or details of a collaboration have been confirmed. However, some social media users claim the shoes will debut next month at Champs Sports stores.
The Crocs brand is no stranger to collaborations, including a reimagining of its classic silhouettes as stilettos and high platforms by Balenciaga. Vera Bradley and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” also gave Crocs a makeover with an exclusive collection that includes a fresh take on the Classic Clog and introduces a Crocs Ariel Sandal. The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette, while making something unique to the Crocs identity.