TikTok Teases a Crocs & Cinnamon Toast Crunch Shoe Collaboration That Actually Smells Like Cereal

If you were looking for something sweet to wear on your feet — a Crocs x Cinnamon Toast Crunch shoe might be the perfect style for you. Influencers have created a frenzy after taking to TikTok and other social media platforms to tease the brand’s Classic Clogs with a Cinnamon Toast Crunch makeover.

An unboxing shared on TikTok over the weekend received more than 2 million views and shows the clogs come packaged in a shoebox that resembles the cereal brand’s own box. Design details include Cinnamon Toast Crunch’s color palette featuring allover swirls of tan, light brown and white; straps across the front in vibrant blue; rivets in purple; and jibbitz in the shape of the Cinnamon Toast Crunch logo and cereal. Fans claim the shoes are scented like the cereal.

No official release date or details of a collaboration have been confirmed. However, some social media users claim the shoes will debut next month at Champs Sports stores.

The Crocs brand is no stranger to collaborations, including a reimagining of its classic silhouettes as stilettos and high platforms by Balenciaga. Vera Bradley and Disney’s “The Little Mermaid” also gave Crocs a makeover with an exclusive collection that includes a fresh take on the Classic Clog and introduces a Crocs Ariel Sandal. The brand continues to partner with companies that aim to enhance the shoe’s iconic silhouette, while making something unique to the Crocs identity.

See more Crocs collaborations through the years.