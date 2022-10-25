Images of the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low ‘White Lobster’ Have Surfaced

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Longtime collaborators Concepts and Nike appears to have a new sneaker project in the works.

Sneaker leak social media account @Kicksdong shared images of the purported Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “White Lobster,” a new iteration of the Boston-bred boutique’s beloved “Lobster” SB Dunk Low series. According to the account, the pair shown on the post is a sample version of the shoe.

The images reveal that the unreleased Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “White Lobster” will don a predominantly gray nubuck upper and is offset by a metallic silver Swoosh branding on the sides. The sneaker also features a special lobster bib-inspired sock liner along with a white midsole and a icy blue translucent outsole.

In addition to the forthcoming “White Lobster” colorway, there’s also an “Orange Lobster” colorway of the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low collab in the works. The “Lobster” series that was created by the Boston-based sneaker boutique and the sportswear giant kicked off in 2008 when the original “Lobster” SB Dunk Low was introduced. Since then, the two have launched a handful of collaborations and numerous “Lobster” makeups, most recently with the “Green Lobster” release in 2018.

Despite an early look at the Concepts x Nike SB Dunk Low “White Lobster” collab from @Kicksdong on Instagram, the release of the shoe has not yet been announced by either of the parties involved.

In related Nike news, the New England Patriots has its own Nike Air Force 1 Ultra Flyknit Low colorway releasing on SNKRS before week’s end.