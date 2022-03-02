Concepts’ Nike Air Max 1 ‘Mellow’ Collab Is Dropping This Week

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Concepts has joined forces with Nike for its latest collab.

After an early look at the collab surfaced on social media last month, the Boston-bred retailer and the sportswear giant announced have announced that they gave the classic Air Max 1 sneaker a nostalgic makeover, which hit shelves ahead of the annual Air Max Day celebrations.

The collab, dubbed “Mellow,” references the music festival scene of the ’60s. A paisley bandana print is applied to the base of the upper that’s combined with washed denim, military surplus M-65, and velvet panels as a nod to the outfits of the festival-goers. Additional details include a chenille Swoosh on the sides and a guitar pick-inspired hangtag, while a “mud” speckled midsole represents the look after attending a concert.

In addition to the sneaker, Concepts has created a special apparel collection, which consists of the widest selection of Concepts’ signature t-shirts to date.

The lateral side of the Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Mellow” collab. CREDIT: Courtesy of Concepts

“Nike has been a tremendous partner to Concepts. Together, our collaborative track record speaks for itself,” Concepts’ creative director Deon Point said about its latest sneaker project with Nike. “When we decided to work on the Air Max 1, a personal favorite, we wanted to fully honor the irreverent spirit of Nike from its origins in the ‘60s up to today.”

The Concepts x Nike Air Max 1 “Mellow” will be released this Saturday at Cncpts.com at 11 a.m. ET and at Concepts stores. At the time of publication, retail pricing for the shoe has not yet been confirmed.